Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan: 7 Indian actors who shot for films while they were pregnant
What do Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone have in common? Apart from their acting skills, they all worked during their pregnancies.
Did you know Deepika Padukone filmed for Kalki 2898 AD while she was pregnant with her and actor-husband Ranveer Singh's first child? Or that Alia Bhatt completed filming for Heart of Stone while expecting daughter Raha with Ranbir Kapoor? Also read: Deepika Padukone was pregnant while filming the climax of Kalki 2898 AD; Ranveer Singh was asked not to worry
Before Alia and Deepika, actors such as Kareena Kapoor, among others were also pregnant in the middle of filming for their movies. In fact, Neha Dhupia also revealed how A Thursday director changed their film's script for her as she was pregnant. After all, the show must go on.
Ahead, we look at actors, who defied expectations and were hard at work on movie sets while pregnant.
Jaya Bachchan
The veteran actor was pregnant with her and Amitabh Bachchan's first child, daughter Shweta Bachchan, when she was shooting for the classic Sholay. Even in the 1975 film Chupke Chupke, Jaya worked while pregnant with Shweta, who was born in March 1974. Sholay was released in August of 1975.
Juhi Chawla
She shot for her 2001 film One Two Ka Four, directed by Shashilal Nair and co-starring Shah Rukh, during her pregnancy. Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children – daughter Jahnavi Mehta, who was born in February 2001 and son Arjun Mehta, born in 2003.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena shot for Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) during her second pregnancy. The actor was five-and-a-half months pregnant during the film's shoot. She gave birth to her and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh in February 2021.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika was pregnant while filming the climax of Kalki 2898 AD; the actor is all set to give birth to her and Ranveer's baby in September. They announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post in February 2024.
Yami Gautam
When Yami got to know that she was expecting her first baby, a portion of her film Article 370's (2024) shoot was pending. The actor and filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar confirmed her pregnancy at the trailer launch event of Yami’s film Article 370 earlier this year. She gave birth to son Vedavid in May 2024.
Alia Bhatt
The actor shot for her debut Hollywood project, Heart Of Stone – the 2023 Netflix film co-starring Gal Gadot – in May 2022. In June 2022, she announced her pregnancy. She and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022, months after their April wedding.
Neha Dhupia
In 2022, actor Neha Dhupia revealed that she was eight months pregnant when she was shooting for Behzad Khambata's film A Thursday, which also stars Yami Gautam. Neha and actor-husband Angad Bedi's son, Guriq Bedi Dhupia turned two last year.
