Alia Bhatt gives first proper look at her Jigra avatar; shares new poster of film with Vedang Raina. See pic

The second half of 2024 seems to be quite exciting for film buffs as a bunch of big movies, including Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra, will hit the theatres in the coming months. On Thursday, Alia shared a new poster of the film showcasing her look in the Vasan Bala directorial, which features her alongside Vedang Raina of The Archies fame. Also read: Alia Bhatt wraps up Vasan Bala's Jigra, drops pics with on-screen brother Vedang Raina Alia Bhatt new Jigra poster dropped on Thursday.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra look unveiled

Alia looked surprised as she saw something in the distance in the intense new poster that finally gave a glimpse of what her look in Jigra will be like. She wore a pair of dark pants with a soiled shirt and also sported a survival vest. She carried a hammer and other tools in her hands.

‘Now waiting for the teaser’

Alia's caption read, "Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam (The story is too long, but the time my brother has, too less)."

A fan commented, "Wow simply fantastic Alia... cannot wait." Actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped a bunch of fire emojis in the comments section of Alia's post. A person also wrote, "Wow another poster!! It's just wow!! Now waiting for the teaser..."

Hours earlier, Alia also posted Vedang's new poster on Instagram, and wrote, "Tu mere protection mein hai (You are under my protection)."

Check it out:

More about the film

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from Jigra sets after wrapping up the film, which is made under Dharma Productions banner as well as her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Director Vasan Bala, who previously helmed films like Monica O My Darling, Peddlers and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has joined hands with Alia for their first on-screen collaboration.

Jigra was announced last year in September. The announcement video teased the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. Jigra marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

In June, the makers of Jigra announced the new release date of the film. Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in theatres from October 11. The announcement came after the makers of Telugu superstar Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 announced that the much-awaited pan-Indian movie will be released on September 27.