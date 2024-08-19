Vedang Raina says his dating life has taken a ‘back seat’ amid relationship rumours with Khushi Kapoor

What Vedang said

During the interview, Vedang said: “My dating life right now is taking a back seat because I’m focused on my career. I’m clear about my priorities and want to keep these two aspects of my life separate. I’m enjoying where I am, and there’s a lot more I want to achieve. It’s not that dating would necessarily hinder me, but it can become a major part of your life. So I’m choosing to stay mindful of that and concentrate on what’s most important.”

On working with Alia

The actor will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. Talking about his experience working with Alia, he said, “She’s the polar opposite of me as an actor, and honestly, it’s so confusing! Watching her, it’s clear she’s brilliant and makes a significant impact. I come in with extensive preparation, setting the mood with my playlist and sitting in a corner, immersing myself in the scene. Then, Alia arrives, and bam! She nails it in the first take, and I’m left amazed. She gets into character instantly, everything is sharp and precise. It’s a testament to her professionalism after spending years in the industry. I’ve learned so much from her—lessons that are hard to quantify but are absorbed subconsciously. It’s incredible how much you can gain from observing someone you admire.”

Vedang recently served as the showstopper along with Khushi for Gaurav Gupta's latest collection, Arunodaya at India Couture Week. Khushi and Vedang were also seen hanging out and dancing together at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July.