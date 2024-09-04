Devara Part 1 song Daavudi: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor dance up a storm in this peppy track. Watch

All about Daavudi

Daavudi sets off in a colourful set resembling a forest, with waterfalls, trees and even a wooden bridge-like set-up. Jr NTR and Janhvi set off to dance along with several background dancers in this peppy track which has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics from Kausar Munir. Daavudi has been sung by Nakash Aziz & Akasa.

The first song that was released from the music album of Devara: Part 1 was called Chuttamalle in Telugu, Dheere Dheere in Hindi, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada, and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote: “Love Jr NTR's dance moves. I cannot move my eyes off him.” A second fan commented, “So excited for Devara!” A second fan said, “Janhvi looks so breathtakingly beautiful. The energy is so high.” A comment read, “This is definitely better than Dheere Dheere.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It also stars Saif Ali Khan. Talking about working on the film, Janhvi told PTI, “Somehow it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time, I felt I was gravitating towards it. Mom has such a history with the families of NTR sir and Ram Charan sir, it's my honour that I'm able to work with both these extremely talented actors.”

Devara Part 1 releases in theatres on September 27.