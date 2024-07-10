 Alia Bhatt trained for four months for her role in Alpha - Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt trained for four months for her role in Alpha

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Alia Bhatt has reportedly started the shoot of her YRF spy universe film Alpha from July 5, and the actor will have 5-6 intense action sequences in the film

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have teamed up for the first female-led film in the YRF spy universe. While the news was out in reports for a while, recently the makers made it all official as they announced the film with the title reveal. The film is titled Alpha and it went on floors earlier this month.

Now, we have learnt details about Alia's training for the film as she plays a secret agent. A source close to the development reveals to us, “Alia has started shooting for Alpha on July 5th. The film presents her in a never-seen-before avatar. She has trained for about four months to prepare herself to play a super agent. She has five to six major action sequences in the film and she needs to be at her fittest best. Alia has pushed her body to a breaking point because she has to look ruthless on screen.”

Apart from Alia and Sharvari, Bobby Deol is rumoured to be a part of the cast of the Shiv Rawail directorial as well. The actor will apparently play the antagonist opposite the ladies. Alpha adds a new link in the YRF spy universe which already has Salman Khan's Tiger, Hrithik Roshan's Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Till date, five films in the universe have been released, with the next two films in the pipeline being War 2 and Alpha. There are two more rumoured projects in the pipeline- Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.

