Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF spy universe film title revealed. Watch

Fans were in for a surprise announcement on Friday morning as Alia Bhatt officially announced the title of her highly-anticipated collaboration with Yash Raj Films, for Aditya Chopra's spy universe. Alia and Sharvari took to Instagram to share a small teaser to unveil the title of the film- Alpha, which also featured a voiceover by Alia outlining what it means. (Also read: Alia Bhatt to headline YRF's next in spy universe, to play a super agent in a ‘never seen before’ avatar) Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will headline YRF spy universe.

Alpha with Alia and Sharvari

In the teaser promo, a voiceover by Alia tells, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar, aur hamari program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez. Sabse veer. Dhyan se dekho toh har sahar mein ek jungle hein. Aur jungle mein humesha raaj karega… Alpha (The first letter in the Greek alphabet, and the motto of our program. The first, and the fastest. The bravest. Pay attention and every city is like a jungle. The one who will rule that jungle is… Alpha).” The teaser showed the design of Alpha and ended with the announcement: ‘Filming now.’

The caption for the joint post shared by Alia and Sharvari read, “It’s the time of the ALPHA.. Girls! (fire emoticons) @shivrawail | @yrf | #YRFSpyUniverse”

More details

The YRF Spy Universe started in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger, followed by the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Then there was War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 2018. Pathaan arrived with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2023 and finally, the same year saw Tiger 3 as well. Next up in the YRF Spy Universe will be War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, followed by the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film.

Alia was last seen in Heart of Stone. She has Jigra and Love & War in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Sharvari was last seen in Munjya and Maharaj.