Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor film beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's record

Merely a day after Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 surpassed the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's 2017 action epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led film has beaten Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan to become the second highest grossing Hindi film in India, as per Sacnilk. Pathaan, which released last year, starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s Jigra director Vasan Bala is apologising to Shraddha Kapoor’s fans. Here’s why) Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor's film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Stree 2 beats Pathaan

Stree 2 brought up its total domestic box office collection to ₹516.25 crore nett on Saturday, surpassing that of the Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2, in order to become the third highest grossing Hindi film in India. It lagged behind only two Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters from last year – Atlee's action thriller Jawan and Pathaan.

Then, on Sunday, Stree 2 added another ₹10 crore, as per early estimates, to its earnings, bringing up its total to roughly ₹527 crore nett, thus beating that of the Hindi version of Pathaan ( ₹524.53 crore). It's now become the second highest grossing Hindi film in India. However, in order to secure the historic first spot, it still has a long way to go. The domestic box office collection of the Hindi version of Jawan stands at ₹582.31 crore.

Stree 2 hasn't been facing any competition at the box office for a couple of weeks now. Kangana Ranaut's maiden solo directorial, political thriller Emergency, starring her in the lead role, also got pushed from its scheduled date of September 6 after its certification was stalled by the Central Board of Film Certification post multiple petitions.

However, Stree 2 will face fresh competition from this Friday, September 13, from Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is the sequel to Amar's 2018 directorial debut Stree, which established Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy cinematic universe. Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia among others. It's backed by Dinesh's Maddock Films and written by Niren Bhatt. It released in cinemas on August 14.