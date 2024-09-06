Devara Part 1 advance booking: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor film makes more than $500k in US

The makers of Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1 have opened up advance booking in the US for the premiere shows. According to their USA distributors, Prathyangira Cinemas, the film has already brought in more than $500k in pre-sales. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 song Daavudi: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor dance up a storm in this peppy track) Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in a still from Daavudi in Devara: Part 1.

Devara: Part 1 pre-sale booking

On their X (formerly Twitter), the distributors wrote, “#DEVARA RAMPAGE is painting the USA RED. Count has begun with $500K+ USA Premieres Pre-Sales and the MASS wave is unstoppable. #DevaraUSA #AllHailTheTIGER.” While the film is releasing in theatres on September 27, the premieres in the US will be held on September 26. The film is expected to collect much more since the advance booking for premieres just opened.

Janhvi Kapoor on her south debut

Janhvi has signed two Telugu projects after starring in Bollywood films since her debut in 2018 with Dhadak. Apart from Devara: Part 1, she has also signed a film with director Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan. Talking to PTI about her debut in the south, she said, “Somehow it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time, I felt I was gravitating towards it.”

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 will see Jr NTR play the titular character, Janhvi play Thangam, and Saif play Bhaira. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. . While initially announced as a stand-alone film, it was later announced that it would be split into two parts. Given that this is Jr NTR’s first film after the highly successful RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, expectations are high. Booking in India will open up at a later date.