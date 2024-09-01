September 2024 upcoming movies: The Buckingham Murders, GOAT, Devara, Jungkook: I Am Still, Yudhra and more

August 2024 saw the release of several big films. As we step into September, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Buckingham Murders, GOAT, Devara-Part 1, Yudhra, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting line-up of films that you can look forward to in September 2024. (Also Read | The Buckingham Murders first song out: Kareena Kapoor adds disco twist to mystery thriller. Watch) Stills from Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders, Vijay's GOAT, and Saif Ali Khan's Devara Part 1.

1) The Buckingham Murders

The murder mystery stars Kareena Kapoor as Detective Sergeant Jasmeet Bhamra. The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. The film follows Jasmeet, a detective and mother, who after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets as almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect. The Buckingham Murders will release in cinemas on September 13. The film's cast also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

2) GOAT

The Vijay-starrer is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. In the film, Vijay is a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. Vijay will be seen in a double role, a father-son duo. GOAT also features Prabhudheva, Prashanth, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash. The film is slated to release on September 5.

3) Devara-Part 1

In Devara - Part 1, Saif Ali Khan plays the primary antagonist, Bhaira, and Janhvi Kapoor is the lead female character. This film marks Saif and Janhvi's debut in Tollywood. The film also stars Jr NTR. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film is set to hit theatres on September 27.

4) Sector 36

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are all set to captivate the audiences with their never-seen-before avatars in the upcoming crime thriller. It will release on Netflix on September 13. The film marks Aditya Nimbalkar's directorial debut. Inspired by true events, Sector 36 chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events. Sector 36 explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

5) Berlin

Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh-starrer is set to release on September 13 on ZEE5. The spy thriller is directed by Atul Sabharwal. Set in the politically charged atmosphere of 1990s New Delhi, the film unfolds when authorities arrest a deaf-mute young man (Ishwak) on suspicion of being a foreign spy. The case takes a complex turn as a skilled sign language expert (Aparshakti) is brought in to interpret, only to find himself drawn into a web of intrigue. Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi are also part of the film.

6) Never Let Go

The psychological horror movie stars Halle Berry. It will release on September 20. Never Let Go tells the story of a mother, played by Halle, and her fraternal twin sons, portrayed by Percy Daggs IV and Anthony Jenkins who have been haunted by an evil woodland spirit for years. The film has been directed by Alexandre Aja.

7) Yudhra

The action film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta, Yudhra will hit theatres on September 20. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. It promises a blend of gripping action and dynamic storytelling.

8) Binny and Family

Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, will make her Bollywood debut with the film. Anjini's Binny is a young girl who likes to live on her own terms. The story takes an interesting turn when her grandparents move in with her parents, leading to conflicts due to the generational gap. Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Binny and Family is set to release on September 20.

9) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

It stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe. Directed by Tim Burton, it will release worldwide on September 6. In the sequel to Tim's iconic 1988 supernatural comedy Beetlejuice, three generations of the Deetz family return to Winter River after an unforeseen tragedy.

10) Jungkook: I Am Still

The new documentary of Jungkook is said to be a video diary of the singer's eight-month journey to his solo debut. It will release in theatres across the world on September 18. The film is directed by Junsoo Park. BigHit has described the documentary as beginning around the time BTS member Jungkook released Seven, a song featuring rapper Latto, in a lead-up to his first solo album, Golden.