The Buckingham Murders teaser: Grieving mother Kareena Kapoor turns detective in crime thriller. Watch

The anticipation for The Buckingham Murders has reached new heights with the release of its fresh teaser. The teaser for the suspense thriller directed by Hansal Mehta, featuring Kareena Kapoor, will keep you on the edge of their seat. Kareena plays a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. Also read: Kareena Kapoor looks all shades of Mare of Easttown in first poster of Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders The Buckingham Murders teaser: Kareena Kapoor in a still from the film.

Detective Kareena is on a mission

While the teaser exudes an air of mystery and intrigue, it captures the essence of the film's thrilling narrative: grieving mother Kareena must fight her own demons as she solves a murder case, and tries her best to not get her emotions get the better of her. Adding to her troubles is how almost everyone in the small town looks like a suspect.

Watch The Buckingham Murders teaser:

More about the film

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

In an interview with Variety in 2023, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in Mare of Easttown. She said, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.