Kareena Kapoor looks all shades of Mare of Easttown in first poster of Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders

Kareena's intense look in first poster

Looking absolutely gritty and gripping, the first official look poster of The Buckingham Murder has truly accelerated the excitement to watch the film. Featuring Kareena Kapoor, caught by two cops, it would definitely be a very different experience to watch the actor essaying the character of a detective and mother.

Mare of Easttown, much?

The black-and-white look of the poster lends it an old-world British appeal. The film is completely shot in London and is 80% in English and 20% in Hindi. The intense ache on Kareena's face, along with her all-black wardrobe, may allow the internet to compare hers to the solid performance of Kate Winslet as the titular character in Mare of Easttown.

Kareena about the film

Kareena has revealed in multiple interviews now that she signed this film when she wasn't getting any good parts to play. She also said she coincidentally watched Mare of Easttown six times and fangirled over Kate's performance, before she was offered a very similar part of a mother and a no-nonsense detective by Hansal in The Buckingham Murders. She quickly hopped on board, and also decided to co-produce it. She added that her recent digital debut with Jaane Jaan and now, The Buckingham Murders, mark a turning point in her career.

About The Buckingham Murders

Starring an excellent ensemble cast of Kareena, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena herself.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail