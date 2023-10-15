Kareena Kapoor wanted to play this character ‘for the last 23 years’, shares stills from Hansal Mehta's next

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, which is titled The Buckingham Murders. The film marked its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Kareena has now shared a bunch of pictures from the set of the film, in which she plays Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. (Also read: India vs Pak: Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol and more stars cheer for Men in Blue)

Kareena's Instagram post

Kareena Kapoor shared pics from the set of Hansal Mehta's next.

On Sunday, Kareena shared a glimpse of her next character with a bunch of new pictures on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, she was seen looking out from a glass window, and in another she was seen with a serious expression, waiting by the table. A picture also showed her on the set with fog all over the place.

The actor wrote about the journey of playing Jas Bhamra. She began, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…"

A slightly unconventional film

Kareena further shared how she collaborated with director Hansal Mehta and producer Ektaa Kapoor for the 'unconventional film'. She wrote, "Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that (laughing face emoticon)… but I feel really cool…"

The actor then added, "So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra. I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows."

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, which released on Netflix on September 21.

