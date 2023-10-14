India vs Pak: Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol and more stars cheer for Men in Blue

India and Pakistan played a thrilling match in the ongoing 2023 World Cup, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious. Team India chased 192 runs and won by 7 wickets. Several Bollywood stars from Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol to Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to celebrate the triumphant performance by the Indian team. (Also read: Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying India vs Pakistan match, twinning in white with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika) Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor and Sunny Deol took to their social media to react to India's win.

Bollywood stars react to India's win

Actor Ajay Devgn took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "The BEST bowling attack, the BEST batting line-up, we have it ALL! World Cup Trophy... Here we come."

Kareena Kapoor cheered for India on her Instagram Stories. "Congratulations Team India. (red heart emoticons) Always doing us proud."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who even wore the Indian jersey while watching the march at home, shared a picture of himself. He took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Complete dominance in every aspect of the game. Top of the table. Well played team India." He also added IndVsPak and WorldCup2023 hashtags in the caption.

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol took to his social media and reacted to the win. "#HindustanZindabad Gadar machadiya hamare #MenInBlue ne aaj cricket ke maidaan me. (Our Men in Blue have created a revolution on the field today) Huge congratulations to #TeamIndia and the entire nation celebrating this big win!! #INDvsPAK #CWC23 #ODIWorldCup2023," read his caption.

"India roars to victory over Pakistan! What a match, what a win!" wrote actor Anil Kapoor in his X account.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his X account and wrote, "Lions have roared in Ahmedabad … Jai Hind!!!!! What an amazing win today - #TeamIndia you are our pride!! Tight bowling - kept Pakistan below 200 -Captain @ImRo45 take a bow -incredible hitting. @ShreyasIyer15 took it home for us- But the player of the match is our very own. BOOM BOOM @Jaspritbumrah93 - INDIA on top of the table."

