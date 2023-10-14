Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying India vs Pakistan match, twinning in white with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika

All eyes were on Anushka Sharma during India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Saturday as she made her first public appearance amid rumours of her second pregnancy. The actor of husband Virat Kohli has not confirmed nor denied the rumour. On Saturday, Anushka was spotted sitting in the stands with cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika. Anushka was in an all-white dress, coincidentally twinning with Ritika, who too was in a white outfit as they watched India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets. Also read: India vs Pakistan: Tiger Shroff shares meme; Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan wish Team India Anushka Sharma with Ritika Sajdeh during India vs Pakistan match on Saturday.

Anushka and others watch India vs Pakistan match

Pictures of Anushka sitting in the stands surfaced online during the India vs Pakistan match. Both Anushka and Ritika were seen engrossed in the match.

Earlier, Anushka was spotted in a sleeveless black pantsuit at the Ahmedabad airport. Singer Arijit Singh and Sachin Tendulkar were also spotted at the Ahmedabad airport. Arijit also gave a soulful performance ahead of the game.

Anushka met Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik during her flight. The same was confirmed when Sachin shared a picture with Anushka on Instagram and captioned it, “Royalty at 35,000 ft (airplane emoji) Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! @sachintendulkar @anushkasharma #INDvPAK #InFlight #Ahmedabad.”

Anushka's pregnancy rumour

Last month, a source had told Hindustan Times, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” Commenting on her less public appearances, the source had added, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.”

Earlier this year, Virat had talked about Anushka making sacrifices for their daughter Vamika. He had said during his Royal Challengers Bangalore podcast last month, “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement.”

