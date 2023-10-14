Anushka Sharma reaches Ahmedabad for India vs Pakistan World Cup match, poses with Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik

Anushka's appearance amid pregnancy rumours

In the clip, Anushka arrived at the airport terminal in an all-black look. She sported a black top, with a black vest and matching pants. She finished off her airport look with black sunglasses and untied hair. Without posing for photographers, she walked straight to her vehicle and left.



She was seen being escorted by security personnel alongside cops at the airport. Sharing the video, news agency ANI tweeted, “Actress Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today.” It's not known if Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika is also with her for the match.

Meanwhile, she was also seen with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik during her flight.



India-Pakistan match

The India-Pakistan clash on Saturday is crucial for the men in blue. Currently, Rohit Sharma-led team India stands in third place in the ODI World Cup standings with four points after playing two games and winning consecutively. Team India won two matches against Australia and Afghanistan.

During the recent India vs Australia match, Virat Kohli won the hearts of the audience after he and KL Rahul showed a great partnership of 165 runs, helping the team to beat Australia. Virat's wife, Anushka who has been his constant support, showered him with love on social media by sharing a post. Actor Athiya Shetty had also praised cricketer-husband KL Rahul on Instagram Stories, writing, “Best guy ever.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is believed to be pregnant with her second child with Virat. The actor has been making fewer public appearances since a source told Hindustan Times, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” Anushka and Virat had Vamika in January 2021.

