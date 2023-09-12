Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty react to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's centuries during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash

After Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit a century each in Monday's Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, their proud wives-actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty, showered love on them. Not only them, KL Rahul's father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, also shared a post congratulating the cricketer for scoring an unbeaten 111. Also read: Anushka Sharma writes long note for ‘freaking beauty’ Virat Kohli after win Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have praised Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's recent Asia Cup 2023 performance.

Anushka's shoutout to Virat

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories as she reacted to Virat's 122 not out. Sharing a photo of her TV screen featuring Virat from the Asia Cup 2023 match, she wrote, "Super knock, super guy (clapping and red heart emojis)!!" She also praised KL Rahul's score in the same match, writing on Instagram Stories, “Congratulations KL Rahul (clapping emoji)...”

Athiya's post for KL Rahul

Athiya, too, took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from the match. She wrote along with it, "Champions." The actor also shared a post on Instagram for her husband. Along with photos of him batting, she included a clip of the moment the cricketer hit a century. She wrote in her caption, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise… You are everything, I love you. #1.”

Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor react to her post

Fans and celebs couldn’t stop praising the cricketer. One commented on Athiya's post, "Classic knock brother." Another one said, "Nice comeback!" Actor Tiger Shroff commented, “Yayyyy (heart emojis).” Actor Vaani Kapoor dropped a bunch of clapping emojis in the comments section.

Actor Shibani Dandekar also dropped some red heart emojis. KL Rahul also commented on Athiya's post, writing, "Love you (heart and flying kiss emojis)." Suniel Shetty also reacted to Athiya's post, dropping a bunch of black heart emojis.

Suniel's message for KL Rahul

Father-in-law, Suniel Shetty also shared a post congratulating KL Rahul. Taking to Instagram, the actor lauded his son-in-law as he shared a photo of the cricketer from the match with the caption, “A sublime performance – a triumphant return. Gratitude overflows. Grateful to the almighty for empowering all efforts..."

