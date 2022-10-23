Anushka Sharma writes long note for ‘freaking beauty’ Virat Kohli after win: 'Our daughter is too small to know...'

Actor Anushka Sharma has penned a sweet note for husband Virat Kohli after he won India a match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. An explosive half-century by Virat and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan, Javed Akhtar rave about ‘King Kohli’ after thrilling match: 'Tumko 7 khoon maaf. Jeetey raho')

In her note, Anushka called Virat a ‘freaking beauty’. “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling,” she wrote.

She also wrote about how she danced around the house while their daughter Vamika watched. “I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before," she added. “So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin,” she said.

Anushka and Virat have been married for five years. Through this time, Anushka has often been blamed by trolls and critics whenever Virat enters a bad form.

About his win, Virat said after the match, "It is a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that is when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best T20I innings. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," said Virat in a post-match presentation.

