Abhishek Bachchan, Javed Akhtar rave about ‘King Kohli’ after thrilling match: 'Tumko 7 khoon maaf. Jeetey raho'

Bollywood stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Farhan Akhtar and more are over the moon after India's another win over Pakistan at the recent T20 match. India registered a win by four wickets and Virat Kohli was 82 not out.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “King Kohli!!! That’s the tweet." Javed Akhtar had the funniest response. “Virat tum ko saat khoon maaf, thank you so much. Jeetay raho (Virat you're forgiven for everything else. May you have a long life),” he wrote.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Congratulations Team India. @imVkohli is a King for a reason. Fire Crackers bursting all around. Double Diwali. Wow!” Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, “Sensational here from #Kohli Virat is the greatest of all time.” Riteish Deshmukj wrote, “Is this one of the greatest matches ever seen. #INDvsPAK2022 - who wins ? Come one India - one ball / 2 runs.”

Sushmita Sen wrote, “WHAT A GAME!!!!#Victory #INDIA #T20WorldCup2022 #INDvsPAK2022 Salute @imVkohli Have lost my voice screaming!!!” Preity Zinta tweeted, “OMG ! This game tonight. Had my heart beating like crazy. What a fantastic win by the boys in blue. Wow @imVkohli Love your spirit & Wow to the entire team. Happy Diwali to all the smiling faces out there. #INDvsPAK2022 #WorldCup2022 #HappyDiwali #ting.”

Farhan Akhtar shared a photo of Virat from the match and wrote, “What. A. Boss. @virat.kohli you absolute beauty .. #India #t20 #worldcup #masterclass #batting #nevergiveup.”

It looked to be going badly wrong for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase. But Virat and Hardik Pandya launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.

Victory was critical in a group that also includes South Africa, Bangladesh and qualifiers Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, with only the top two making the semi-finals.

