 The Buckingham Murders first song out: Kareena Kapoor adds disco twist to mystery thriller. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Buckingham Murders first song out: Kareena Kapoor adds disco twist to mystery thriller. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Aug 29, 2024 05:03 PM IST

In the film, Kareena Kapoor's character is inspired by Kate Winslet's titular role in HBO's 2021 Emmy Award-winning show Mare of Easttown.

A second glimpse into Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders is finally out with the release of song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya, which comes with several hints of emotional turmoil and complex narrative of the Hansal Mehta-directorial. Also read: The Buckingham Murders teaser: Grieving mother Kareena Kapoor turns detective in crime thriller. Watch

The Buckingham Murders will be released on September 13.
The Buckingham Murders will be released on September 13.

First song out

The song features Kareena in different time frames in the story, and highlights her different moods. It gives a hint at the turmoil she is going through with one scene showing her scream her heart out in the darkness of a night. Another shows her jogging to clear her mind. In one scene, she is seen out with her friends enjoying drinks and dancing at the club.

With disco rhythm, the song captures the turmoil of her character. She is seen in a de-glam look, highlighting different facets and moods of her role as a detective.

The song is sung and composed by Vicky Marley, while Bally Sagoo has mixed, produced and arranged the song, marking his big return to Bollywood. The lyrics of the song are written by Devshi Khanduri.

About the film

Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena (her debut production), The Buckingham Murders is set in London and explores the character of Kareena, a detective and a working mother, investigating a case. The film, which is 80% in English and 20% in Hindi, also stars Ranveer Brar. It premiered to a standing ovation at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this year. The film is directed by Hansal.

Kareena's character is inspired by Kate Winslet's titular role in HBO's 2021 Emmy Award-winning show Mare of Easttown. The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Buckingham Murders first song out: Kareena Kapoor adds disco twist to mystery thriller. Watch
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On