The Buckingham Murders first song out: Kareena Kapoor adds disco twist to mystery thriller. Watch

First song out

The song features Kareena in different time frames in the story, and highlights her different moods. It gives a hint at the turmoil she is going through with one scene showing her scream her heart out in the darkness of a night. Another shows her jogging to clear her mind. In one scene, she is seen out with her friends enjoying drinks and dancing at the club.

With disco rhythm, the song captures the turmoil of her character. She is seen in a de-glam look, highlighting different facets and moods of her role as a detective.

The song is sung and composed by Vicky Marley, while Bally Sagoo has mixed, produced and arranged the song, marking his big return to Bollywood. The lyrics of the song are written by Devshi Khanduri.

About the film

Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena (her debut production), The Buckingham Murders is set in London and explores the character of Kareena, a detective and a working mother, investigating a case. The film, which is 80% in English and 20% in Hindi, also stars Ranveer Brar. It premiered to a standing ovation at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this year. The film is directed by Hansal.

Kareena's character is inspired by Kate Winslet's titular role in HBO's 2021 Emmy Award-winning show Mare of Easttown. The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.