Kareena Kapoor offers a glimpse into the hilarious relationship between Taimur and Jeh. Watch

Kareena Kapoor is a doting mother, but she also can't help crack jokes on her sons – Taimur Ali Khan, 7, and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, 3. Remember the picture in which she posed with her husband Saif Ali Khan while their younger one threw a fit on the floor? (Also Read – When Kareena Kapoor spoke about her 'no kissing on screen' stance: Romance can be shown without it) Kareena Kapoor Khan spills beans on the hilarious equation of Jeh and Taimur

Kareena reposts hilarious Reel

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and reposted a Reel in which the second born child is compared to the first born. While the younger one is seen getting dirty playing in a puddle, the elder one is seen at a distance, judging his sibling. Kareena wrote along with the Reel, “God this is so true,” along with speak-no-devil monkey emoji, see-no-devil monkey emoji, laughing with tears emojis and the victory sign emoji.

Kareena, who tied the knot with Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan in 2012, gave birth to Taimur and Jeh in 2016 and 2021, respectively. Both her sons are immensely popular among the paparazzi and their case raised the question of how much scrutiny is too much scrutiny on star kids. Her kids recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan with actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, their half-siblings from Saif's first marriage with actor Amrita Singh.

Kareena's next

Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. Kareena plays a grieving mother who is on a mission to solve the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. It's co-produced by Hansal and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, and also marks Kareena's maiden production.

The recently released teaser of the film opens with a scene of a child walking in a park while a voiceover inquires about the joining date of a new detective. Then, Kareena appears on screen and is seen intensely interrogating a suspect about a murder. The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

The film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

Kareena will also be seen in Singham Again and Meghna Gulzar's next.