When Kareena Kapoor spoke about her 'no kissing on screen' stance: Romance can be shown without it

Kareena Kapoor has had a successful career in the film industry spanning over two decades. Known for portraying a variety of characters, she once included a 'no kissing' clause in her movie contracts after marrying Saif Ali Khan. In an interview with Rediff in 2014, Kareena explained her decision, stating that she believes romance can be depicted without a kiss too. (Also read: Kareena reunites with her 'gang forever', poses for selfie with Karisma, Malaika) Kareena Kapoor had once taken a 'no on-screen kissing' stance after her marriage.

When Kareena said love can be shown without kissing

Kareena was asked if she would change her no-kissing stance, especially considering that the new generation of female actors are willing to do intimate scenes if the script demands. She responded, “No, I don’t think so. I am married and both Saif and I have decided that we will not kiss on screen. I am sure romance can be shown without a liplock and history has proved that in Indian cinema. If other actors are willingly doing it, then good for them.”

When Sara told Kareena to break her ‘no-kising’ rule

Both Kareena and Saif refrained from on-screen kissing after their marriage. However, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan encouraged them to break their stance. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Kareena stated that, “I think it was Sara with whom we discussed it. So Saif told his daughter, ‘We have decided not to kiss on-screen.’ She said, ‘I think that is really silly because you both are actors. The films that are being made today, there is nothing wrong if two characters have to kiss each other.’ Like in Ki and Ka the husband and wife can't be like ‘We can’t kiss each other,’ or show a flower peck. R Balki was not going to agree to that. So, Sara said, ‘Guys, as long as you don’t kiss off-screen, you should go-ahead and kiss on-screen. So, Sara was somebody who influenced us.”

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's crime-thriller The Buckingham Murders, slated to release on September 13. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty's Singam Again, starring Jay Devgn in titular role.