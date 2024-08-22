Kareena Kapoor reunites with her 'gang forever', poses for selfie with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora

Actor Kareena Kapoor was reunited with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora after quite some time. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, Kareena shared a picture. (Also Read | The Buckingham Murders teaser: Grieving mother Kareena Kapoor turns detective in crime thriller. Watch) Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photo.

Kareena reunites with Karisma, Malaika, Amrita

For the get together, Kareena wore a white shirt, denims, heels and also carried a bag. Karisma Kapoor was seen in a black dress and slippers. Malaika Arora opted for a printed white dress and red slippers. Amrita Arora was dressed in a shirt dress and shoes. All of them wore sunglasses and posed for the camera as Karisma clicked the selfie.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "The gang forever (red heart emoji)." Karisma shared it on her Instagram Stories with a heart gif. Malaika had travelled to France and Australia, and returned recently. Karisma and Kareena took a trip to London last month.

About Kareena's upcoming films

Fans will see Kareena next in The Buckingham Murders. The suspense thriller is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer. The Buckingham Murders will release in cinemas on September 13. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the superhit franchise. Singham released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

About Karisma's projects

Karisma was last seen in Murder Mubarak. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. Karisma will be next seen in series Brown, a series helmed by Abhinay Deo. It is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. She is also one of the judges of the fourth season of India's Best Dancer.