Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi
Ektaa Kapoor shares her clip from ‘20 years n kgs’ ago as Kyunki Saas completes 24 years, Smriti Irani reacts

ByAnanya Das
Jul 03, 2024 02:17 PM IST

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired from 2000 to 2008. It starred Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay and Ronit Roy in lead roles.

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a video from the sets of her serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, from over two decades ago. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ektaa Kapoor posted a clip which showed her in a temple on the sets. (Also Read | Ekta Kapoor recalls tearing her contract days before hiring a young Smriti Irani for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii)

After Ektaa Kapoor shared a video, Smriti Irani reacted to it.
After Ektaa Kapoor shared a video, Smriti Irani reacted to it.

Ektaa shares her old video

A young Ektaa smiled, folded her hands and mouth "namaste (hello)" in the clip. She was seen in a maroon, grey and golden saree. The video was recorded in 2001 when the show completed its one-year anniversary. Sharing the clip, Ektaa wrote, "24 years ago, a show changed my life! This video is when it completed a year ago!"

Ektaa thanks show's lead cast

Thanking Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's lead cast members, Ektaa wrote, "Thanku @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy @amarupadhyay_official n many others! Thanku @sameern @starplus n mavericks Raju bhai n Vipul’s bhai n Anil Nagpal! Thanku @niveditabasu @tanusridgupta !! Thanku audience!!

Ektaa says video was from when she was ‘-20 years n kgs’

She concluded, "This video was when I was -20 years n kgs! Oooooooooh sooooooooo tempted to get oxempicked! (Grinning face with big eyes emoji)." Reacting to the clip, Smriti Irani wrote, "History with a heart (red heart emoji)." Mahesh Shetty posted clap and red heart emojis.

Fans react to Ektaa's post

A fan said, "It was a legendary serial, changed the TV industry." An Instagram user wrote, "Thanks for making my childhood so memorable and making me realise the value of family." Another fan said, "Make such serials like this again. I miss your serials a lot." A person wrote, "And most importantly, thank you Ekta Kapoor." A comment read, "Super hit show but nowadays people have stopped watching TV."

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired from July 2000 to November 2008 on Star Plus. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi (Smriti), the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani (Amar Upadhyay/ Ronit Roy).

The serial also starred Sudha Shivpuri, Mandira Bedi, Achint Kaur, Jaya Bhattacharya, Apara Mehta, Sumeet Sachdev, Naman Shaw, Hiten Tejwani, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani, and Aman Verma, among many others. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was the most successful serial at its time, garnering double-digit TRPs for six years. It marked a turning point for Ektaa.

