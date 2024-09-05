Saif Ali Khan takes son Jehangir for a ride in new jeep, fans say ‘Once a Bhopali always a Bhopali’

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen spending quality time with his son, Jehangir. The actor took Jeh for a ride in his new Jeep. In the video, the three-year-old was captured sitting in the front seat while Saif was driving the jeep. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan exude royalty, arrive together for event. Watch) Saif Ali Khan took his son Jehangir for a special ride in his new jeep.

Saif Ali Khan's jeep ride with Jeh Baba

In the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Jeh was seen looking around as he sat on the front seat with Saif driving inside their house. Fans reacted to the father-son combo enjoying the jeep ride. A fan commented, “Once a Bhopali, always a Bhopali (For the unversed, Saif's late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's ancestral home is in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. They hail from the royal Pataudi family).” Another fan wrote, “Bhopali pataudi (fire emoji).” A fan also commented, “Pataudi siblings are best.” A user also asked, “Go Goa Gone 2 kab (laughing emoji).”

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's marriage and kids

Saif married Kareena Kapoor on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021. On Jeh's birth, the duo thanked their well-wishers in a joint statement and wrote, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Saif Ali Khan's acting career

Saif made his Bollywood debut with Yash Chopra's Parampara. He gained fame after starring in Hindi films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta and Salaam Namaste. Saif's versatility and stardom became apparent with movies like Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and Tanhaji. His most recent appearance was in Om Raut's adaptation of the Ramayan, Adipurush, in which he played Lankesh.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming project

Saif has made his Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1. The film features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and is scheduled to release on September 27, 2024.