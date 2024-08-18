Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan exude royalty, hold hands as they arrive together for event. Watch
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan served couple goals as they stepped out to attend an event in the city. Check out their looks.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan turned heads as they appeared for an event in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. The couple held hands and smiled as the paparazzi surrounded them for pictures, before the event began. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan's birthday with an adorable 'then and now' pics from Greece)
Kareena and Saif hold hands
For the occasion, Kareena wore a white shirt which she paired with grey pants. She kept her hair untied, and opted for minimal accessories, completing the look with a pair of shades. Meanwhile, Saif looked cool in a baggy, black co-ord set. Both Saif and Kareena arrived together, and posed for the paparazzi for a few pictures, holding hands.
More details
Kareena recently celebrated Saif's birthday with an adorable throwback post on her Instagram account. It was their vacation pictures from Greece from way back in 2007 and a more recent one taken earlier this year. The nostalgic post captured their transformation over the years, from their early days of romance to their current life.
In the caption, Kareena wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life (heart emoji) Parthenon 2007, Parthenon 2024 who would have thought?(rainbow and loving emoji) As they say must keep growing (laughing emoji) which we did and quite well."
Kareena and Saif started dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan. The two tied the knot in 2012, and gave birth to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh – in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Both of them also worked in Agent Vinod.
Kareena was last seen in Crew. Fans will see her next in The Buckingham Murders. Meanwhile, Saif will be seen Devara: Part 1, starring NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. The Telugu-language film will release in theatres on September 27.
