Karan Johar pays heartfelt tribute to his father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary: 'The brightest guiding light'

Karan Johar paid an emotional tribute to his father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary. The filmmaker wrote an Instagram post dedicated to the late film producer. While sharing throwback pictures, Karan called Yash his ‘guiding light.’ (Also read: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi roast his fashion sense and outfit. Watch) Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt note on Yash Johar's birth anniversary.

Karan Johar dedicates emotional post to Yash Johar

The filmmaker shared a series of photos with his parents from his childhood to youth days. He captioned his post as, “Stole a few moments of nostalgia to share here today, marking my papa’s birthday…1. A quick moment of family hugs...something that you could find in my family in abundance, thanks to him 2. My 30th birthday!!! I had directed my film and it was out in the world...and I think my father was proud (heart emoji) 3. Like I said...in abundance! 4. A moment shared on stage with him...etched in my mind & heart! Miss you every day papa, thank you for being the brightest guiding light for me, till date.”

Reacted to Karan's heartfelt tribute, Farah Khan commented, “Miss him karu (heart emoji).” Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote, “He's always there. As is Abba (heart emoji) You look so much like Yash in the 3rd pic (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” Sikandar Kher commented, “Yash uncle ! All the love always … what a wonderful kind man … few were made like him … hugs Karan .. and happy birthday (heart emoji).” Dia Mirza wrote, “Yash ji, one of the most humble, kind and gentle people I have met in the industry. Will always remember him (heart emoji).”

Karan is the son of Yash and Hiroo Yash Johar. The filmmaker named his son Yash after his late father.

Yash Johar's film career as a producer

Yash produced popular Hindi films like Dostana (1980), Agneepath (1990), Duplicate (1998), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).