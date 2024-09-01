Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi roast his fashion sense, say that his outfit looks like a nightsuit. Watch

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi do not seem to approve of his fashion sense at all. The filmmaker-producer took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a video of the two of them making faces at his clothes and roasting his fashion sense. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar can play ‘chota villain’ in her biopic: ‘He is very snooty, classist’) Yash and Roohi took a hilarious dig at Karan Johar's outfit.

Karan Johar takes in the opinion of Yash and Roohi

The new video started with Karan Johar focusing the camera on his kids, who sat beside each other on the sofa. Both of them twinned in deep blue tee and grey pants. Karan said, “Oh! You both are literally twinning. I like what you guys are wearing today!”

To this, Roohi said, “Why you don't dress like this more office?” Karan corrected her and said it will be ‘often’. “You don't like what I am wearing?” he asks them both. Roohi and Yash say no. When Karan asks why, Yash says he does not understand it. Roohi adds, “It is like a nightsuit!” Then Karan responds, “No, its athleisure!” To which both Yash and Roohi have a face palm moment together and say, “Oh god!” Karan's outfit was not visible to the camera.

More details

Karan often shares videos of his kids and the little conversations he has with them. This is not the first time that his kids have shown disapproval of his fashion sense. In one of his earlier videos, both Yash and Roohi had poked fun at one of his kurtas, and said that it looked like it belonged to his mother Hiroo Johar.

It was recently announced that Karan Johar would be co-hosting the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

Karan Johar's last directorial venture was 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. It starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.