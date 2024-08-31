Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar can play ‘chota villain’ in her biopic: ‘He is very snooty, classist’

What Kangana said

During the chat, when the host reminded Kangana of her old statement where she said that if ever a biopic is made on her, Karan Johar would play the stereotypical villian, the actor started laughing. She then added, “Ab toh mere biopic mein bade level pe, bade wale villain honge. Ye chote, mote villain nahi. Local nahi! Isko abhi chota villain banayenge! Ab achche, bade bade villain ayenge mere life mein (Karan Johar is just a local villain. If my biopic is made now, there will be a bigger villain. There are bigger villains in my life now)!”

When she was asked about the Koffee with Karan episode, she said, “Usko pata he kartute hi uske aisa he ki usko pata he! He is very snooty, very classist. He was taken aback that I gave it back to him (He knows exactly what he does, so he knows).”

More details

Fans will see Kangana next in Emergency. Also helmed by her, the film will see her as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also has an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film is based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975.