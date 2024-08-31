Kangana Ranaut defends calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser': 'Aap aise bol rahe hai jaise wo Swami Vivekanand ho'

When questioned about her comment against Ranbir, Kangana laughed and told Aap Ki Adalat host, Rajat Sharma, "Aap toh aise bol rahe hai jaise wo Swami Vivekanand ho (You’re talking as though he is Swami Vivekananda)."

What had Kangana actually said about Ranbir

Back in 2020, Kangana targeted Ranbir as well as actor Deepika Padukone through a tweet. She had called him a 'serial skirt chaser' and also labelled Deepika, a 'self-proclaimed mental illness patient'.

She had said in her tweet, "Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist. Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch... this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."

Check out her original tweet from August 2020:

Kangana Ranaut's old tweet against Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Kangana's slamming star kids

Kangana's tweet was in response to another tweet, which said that Ranbir, despite delivering flops like Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Jagga Jasoos, and average box office films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Tamasha, had the support of the media and bagged a big film such as Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (2018).

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020, Kangana has been criticising star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday. In an old interview, she had also taken potshots at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and called them ‘B-grade actresses’.

Upcoming film

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next film, Emergency. Helmed by Kangana, the film – featuring her as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi – boasts an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film is based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975.