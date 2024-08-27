Kangana Ranaut slams violence in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, indifference to law and order: ‘Bas drugs karke mast hain'

What Kangana said

“Abhi bhi jis tarah ki filmein aap dekh lijiye. Box office pe kya bawaal machati hain patriarchal filmein. Oh ho ho ho. Dekh ke lagta hai kahan se nikal rahe hain ye log taaliyan, seetiyan maarne. Kulhadi le ke agar ladke nikle, aur khoono khoon maar kaat sirf kulhadi le ke nikle hue hain. Na unko koi law and order poochh raha hai. Machine guns le ke wo schoolon mein jate hain. Jaisi ki police hai hi nahi, jaise ki uske consequences hain hi nahi. Law and order toh sara mar hi gaya hai, bataiye. Aur khoono khoon karte hain, lashon ke dher bhar gaye hain. Kyun? Masti, chhaai hui hai. Na wo lok kalyan ke liye hai, na wo sarhadon ke liye hai, na wo jan kalyan ke liye hai. Bas masti mein, mast hain. Bas drugs kar ke mast hain. (See the kind of patriarchal films that still stir a storm at the box office. I wonder where these people who are clapping and whistling are coming from. Men are out with axes and are indulging in bloodshed and violence. There's no law and order stopping them. They enter schools with machine guns as if there's no police, there are no consequences. As if the law and order is dead. They're just piling dead bodies. And why? Just for fun. It's not for public welfare or protection of borders. Only for fun. They just take drugs and have fun)," Kangana said.

Kangana's previous comments on Animal

After Animal became a blockbuster last year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had claimed that he'd love to work with Kangana one day. However, Kangana had turned down the offer by responding, "Please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.”

Kangana will be next seen in Emergency, slated to release in cinemas on September 6.