When Kangana Ranaut was ridiculed for her looks: 'You don't have hair like Rani Mukerji, dimples like Preity Zinta'

What did Kangana Ranaut say?

As Hrithik Roshan looked at his alleged ex-girlfriend, the actor and BJP MP had said in the old interview, "Main auditions ke liye jaati thi toh mujhe kehte the ki 'Tumhare baal curly kyun hai? Rani Mukerji ke baal dekho, bilkul curly nahi hai' (When I would go for auditions, I was asked why do I have curly hair, unlike Rani, who does not have curly hair)."

She added, “Phir maine socha baal straight kara lete hai, toh phir uske baad kehte the ki 'Tumhe dimple kyun nahi hai, Preity Zinta ko dimple hai' (Then I though perhaps I should get my hair straightened. But then I was told that unlike Preity, I do not have dimples). So, I realised that basically – you cannot be somebody else.”

How is Reddit reacting to her old interview?

A clip of Kangana's throwback interview was shared by a Redditor recently, who wrote, "Once upon a time, when she was normal and gorgeous (heart eyes emoji)... She was hard done by the industry, there's no two ways about that. Her current toxic nature is like defense mechanism because of that. PS: The way Hrithik is looking at her..."

The actors have often made headlines for their public feud. Hrithik had filed an FIR against Kangana for calling him her 'silly ex' in an interview she gave in 2016.

Reacting to the recent Reddit post, a person commented, "Find someone who looks at you the way Hrithik looks at Kangana." Another wrote, "Innocent people are often ruined by this exploitative world." A comment also read, "She was so innocent and honest."

A person wrote, "Miss this era of Kangana so much." A fan also wrote about Kangana, “She was a stunner back then. You watch her first few movies and realise all of a sudden how beautiful she used to look, my God.”

Upcoming work

On Monday, Kangana unveiled the first song, Singhasan Khali Karo, from her upcoming political drama Emergency, which she has also directed. The actor-politician's upcoming film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

It is based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, and stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. After much delay, the film is now scheduled to release on September 6, 2024.