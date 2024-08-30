Kangana Ranaut says Emergency is not yet cleared by Censor Board: ‘Sorry for the state of things in this country’

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming political drama Emergency has sparked controversy due to its sensitive theme. The film, based on the life story of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been put on hold by the CBFC despite initially receiving clearance. In a recent video posted on her social media handles, Kangana revealed that her directorial debut is yet to receive certification from the censor board. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut lashes out at ‘zehrila’ Bollywood for not talking about Emergency) Kangana Ranaut recently said that her film Emergency is yet to receive CBFC certification.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency yet to get CBFC nod

Kangana, while speaking about her film's issue with CBFC said, “Kayi tarah ki afwahein ud rahi hain ki humari film Emergnecy ko censor certificate mil gaya hai. It is not true. In fact, humari film clear ho gayi thi lekin uski certification rok li gayi hai kyuki bohot zyada dhamkiya aa rhi hain jaan se maaar dene ki censor waalo ko (There have been rumors circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats against members of censor board).

‘Sorry for the state of things in country’

"Toh humpe ye pressure hai ki Mrs Gandhi ki assassination na dikhayein, Bhindrewala ko na dikhayein, Punjab riots na dikhayein. I don't know ki fir kya dikhayein ki film achanak se black out ho jaati hai (This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. This raises the question - what can I actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden.) This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country)."

Apart from Kangana, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.