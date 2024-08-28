 Kangana Ranaut lashes out at ‘zehrila’ Bollywood for not talking about Emergency | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut lashes out at ‘zehrila’ Bollywood for not saying a word on Emergency: ‘Kaise chhup ke baithe hue hain’

BySantanu Das
Aug 28, 2024 12:51 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut says the industry is filled with people who are ‘envious and venomous’ because they did not have to work hard in their life.

Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly at the film industry for not talking about her upcoming film Emergency, ahead of its release next month. The actor, who is busy promoting the film, was part of the latest episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India, where she shared how Bollywood is choosing to stay silent on her film. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood a ‘hopeless place’: Talent se ye jalte hain)

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Emergency.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Emergency.

What Kangana said

Kangana talked about working with Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in Emergency and praised them for their kind attitude. She then talked about the rest of the industry and said, “Ye log jo he bilkul zeherile, envious hain. Lekin Anupam Ji, Shreyas ko dekhiye. Unko ap bulaiye vinamrata se wo ayenge! Kabhi bhi ye nahi he ki nahi ayenge. Maine aaj aisi koi bhi film aisi nhi he jiski maine tareef nahi ki jo kabiliye tareef ho. Woj chahe kisi ki bhi ho (These people are venmous and envious. Look at Anupam ji and Shreyas. If you call them nicely, they will come. I have always supported films which deserve the praise. Let that be of anyone).”

'Going to the gym isn't hardwork'

She continued, “Lekin ye logo ko dekhiye aap. Kaise chhup ke baithe hue he ki Emergency ayi hui he ab hum kuch bolenge nahi. Aise zeher se bhare hue, aise envy se bhare hue… because unko sab easily mila hua hain. Unhone iske liye koi hard work nahi kiya. Unko lagta hain ki hum gym jaate hain hum karte toh hain hard work! Hard work is for your character, how you exercise your integrity, strength and emotions (But look at these people. How they are so filled with venom and envy… because they have got everything in life easily. They did not have to work hard. They think we work hard since we go to the gym).”

More details

In Emergency, fans will see Kangana in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film has been directed as well as written by her. The film was previously set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed due to changes in her schedule. It will now release on September 6.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut lashes out at ‘zehrila’ Bollywood for not saying a word on Emergency: ‘Kaise chhup ke baithe hue hain’
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
