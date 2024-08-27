Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood a ‘hopeless place’: Talent se ye jalte hain

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming her upcoming film Emergency. The actor talked about her career and films in the latest episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India, where she said that she considers that Bollywood is a ‘hopeless place’ which thrives on people who got it easy. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she and Deepika Padukone had same the driving school: ‘Ab toh seekh ke hi rahungi’) Kangana Ranaut debuted in Bollywood with Gangster. (HT File)

What Kangana said

During the conversation, the actor said, “Only a people have a problem with me otherwise if you see me, I won an election and the kind of love that I receive from the industry, proves my point. So the problem is me or with them?”

When the host asked about her stance on boycotting Bollywood, Kangana said, “Bollywood is, honestly I am saying, it is a very hopeless place. Kuch nahi hone wala inka. Ek toh talent se ye jalte hain. Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hain na uske piche pad ke ya toh usko khatam kar dete hain unka career barbaad kar dete hain unko boycott kar dete hain. Itna ganda PR kar kar ke unko badnaam karte hain (Nothing will happen with them. They are jealous of talent. If they see someone talented they go after them to destroy their career. Horrible PR is written on them and they are boycotted from the industry).”

More about Kangana

Kangana made her acting debut with Gangster, and went on star in several films like Woh Lamhe, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Double Dhamaal. She had a career breakthrough with Queen, and achieved more box office success with Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and went on to win National Awards for both these films. Earlier this year, she won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on her electoral debut.

Emergency will see her in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Releasing in theatres on September 6, it also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.