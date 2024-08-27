Kangana Ranaut reveals she and Deepika Padukone had same the driving school: ‘Ab toh seekh ke hi rahungi’

Did you know Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone had driving lessons from the same place? Kangana was in the latest episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India, where she talked about her ordeal in trying to learn how to drive. But as much as she tried, she was not able to get a license as both the times she ended up slamming her car on another vehicle at the end of the training period. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut recalls what Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar said after she rejected their movies: 'You have a problem with me') Kangana Ranaut spoke about learning driving around the same time as Deepika Padukone.

What Kangana said

During the conversation, when the host asked Kangana about driving, she said: “I tried so hard to learn driving. Both the times when it came to the driving license, I slammed my car! Me and Deepika [Padukone] came around the same time, she in 2007 and me in 2006. So we were at the driving school at the same time in Bandra. It was the same driving school. I said I want to drive, so I learnt it there… So they told me you will get your license today. Then I slammed my car on a rickshaw. I pulled the accelerator instead of the brakes.”

'Ab toh seekh ke hi rahungi'

She added how left the desire to learn driving after the incident but something shifted after a few years She added, “After 5-6 years I saw at an event that Deepika was driving her own SUV! I said, ‘Woh toh drive kar rahi hai, woh toh mere saath seekh rahi thi! Phir maine kaha, ‘Ab toh seekh ke hi rahungi (She learnt how to drive, and we were at the same placeThen I said I will learn driving now)!’ I told Rangoli that all my peers were driving and I again learnt. But again on the training day, I slammed my car on a police jeep! My driver sat beside me and said you slammed your BMW! When the police came I said your jeep is okay my car got all the marks! I left driving that time.”

Fans will see Kangana in Emergency, which also marks her directorial debut. Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It releases in theatres on September 6.