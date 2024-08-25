Kangana Ranaut recalls what Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar said after she rejected their movies: 'You have a problem with me'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to a question about how directors and actors, on whom she makes remarks in public, react after meeting her. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Kangana recalled her conversations with actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor when she rejected their films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Singh Is Bliing (2015), Sultan (2016), and Sanju (2018). She said that even though she refused to star in the films with them, 'they don't have any grudge' against her. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on why she didn't attend Ambani wedding) Kangana Ranaut spoke about Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

How Salman, Ranbir reacted to her rejecting films

Kangana said, "People are very kind to me. People are very kind to me that way. Because I think somewhere they recognise that, 'Kangana isn't speaking for her little gain'. For example, when Salman asked me to do Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I said, 'Yeh kya role tumne mujhe diya (What kind of a role have you given me)?' He then called me for Sultan. So he said, 'Ab isse zyada kya role chahiye. Heroines ka aesa hi role hota hai (What better role do you want. Heroines get such roles). Even other heroes, Ranbir himself, came to my house and said, 'Sanju mein role karle please (Please do a role in Sanju).' I didn't do it..."

Recalls Akshay telling her she has problem with him

She added, "Akshay Kumar, when he did Singh Is Bliing, he called me, 'Tu na mere saath hi kaam nahi karna chahti hai. Tereko na mujhse koi problem hai (You don't want to work only with me. You have a problem with me)'. I said, 'Sir, sach mein mujhe koi problem nahi hai (Sir, I genuinely don't have a problem)'. He said, 'Itni filmein tune mere saath kyun reject kiya (Why did you reject so many films with me)?' I said, 'Sir, honestly koi problem nahi hai (Sir, honestly I don't have a problem)'. Now, when they meet me, they don't have any grudges. Salman is so kind he keeps talking to me."

Films that Kangana rejected

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a comedy-drama directed by Kabir Khan, starred Salman, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra. Sultan, a sports drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, featured Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sadh and Randeep Hooda.

Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh starred in Sanju, a biographical film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Singh Is Bliing, directed by Prabhu Deva, featured Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Lara Dutta and Kay Kay Menon.