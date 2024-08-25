Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on why she didn't attend Ambani wedding: 'Main avoid karti hoon zyada filmy shaadiyon…'

Kangana on not attending Ambani wedding

Kangana said, "I got a call from Anant Ambani, and he is such a lovely boy. He told me, 'Come to my wedding'. I said, 'I have a wedding at my home'. That day was a very auspicious day and my younger brother was getting married. Khair, aese bhi main avoid hi karti hoon zyada filmy shaadiyon mein jaana (Anyway, I avoid attending film industry weddings). But I wish them the best."

About Ambani wedding festivities, guests

The grand wedding was held on July 12 in Mumbai. The event was attended by a host of celebrities from India and abroad, as well as high-profile guests from various fields. The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and their employees on July 15. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anant is the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Kangana's next film

Kangana wil be next seen in Emergency alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Emergency is also helmed by Kangana. Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.