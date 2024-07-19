Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: It was all about capturing Bollywood in its true elements

After months of planning, the wedding festivities spanned across Gujarat, Mumbai, and even a cruise in Europe. It went on for five whole months. The couple got married on July 12 in Mumbai, and hosted a lavish reception on July 14.

At the wedding, Rema and Fonsi performed their respective hit songs Calm Down and Despacito. Justin Bieber performed at the couple’s sangeet ceremony. Rihanna was one of many performers at the three-day pre-wedding bash in March.

Now, Himanshu Patel, the founder of Epic Stories, who captured the whole thing on camera, spoke to us about the wedding, describing it as "witnessing a live movie, unscripted and exclusive, never to be screened anywhere else."

What was the most memorable moment you captured during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations?

The most special moment I captured was a series of photos depicting the father walking the bride down the aisle. It was a bittersweet moment as her father beamed with pride mixed with a pang of separation. I have a series of photos capturing those authentic emotions. As they were about to reach Anant, Radhika, and her father shared a long hug, and at that moment, you could see a multitude of emotions in their eyes. While her father’s eyes held an unspoken understanding, in Radhika’s eyes, there was a spark of excitement for the future. This sequence of photos captured the full range of emotions of their special day- the love, the pride, the bittersweet beginnings. It’s something I’ll never forget.

Radhika with her father.(Epic Stories.)

How did you manage to capture the emotions and grandeur of the wedding, considering the high-profile guest list?

Beyond just photography, our main focus was to ensure the guests had a seamless experience. We had access to the front row, but out of respect for the guests and the ceremonies, we chose to shoot from a distance. For the first time, we used wildlife photography lenses (telephoto lenses) at a wedding, which allowed us to capture intimate emotions without intruding on the ceremonies.

Can you share your experience of working with the Ambani family and their team to ensure every moment was perfectly captured?

Both the Ambani and Merchant families are the sweetest to work with. We’ve been working very closely with them for over six months now. There were many instances where they went out of their way to check if we were doing well.

In any wedding, when the couple and their families take care of you, it motivates you to go beyond your comfort zone and exceed expectations. This was exactly what happened at this wedding. It wasn’t just another event for us; it became a labour of love, driven by the heartfelt connections we built with both families.

What were some of the unique photography ideas or themes that the couple requested for their special day?

The entire celebration was based on a Banaras theme, reflecting the sacred essence of this holy place. Since the theme was based on Banaras, our approach was to reflect the cultural heritage of India while also showcasing their modern love story. We included a series of candid, real moments filled with fun, love, and emotions leading up to each event. This approach beautifully documented the excitement and anticipation, adding a personal and authentic touch to all the photos.

What was the most challenging part of photographing this high-profile wedding, and how did you overcome it?

The most challenging part of photographing this high-profile wedding was managing the scale and complexity of the events. Additionally, it was crucial to be prepared and vigilant enough to quickly capture raw and emotional moments. Respecting the privacy of the guests and being discreet was of utmost importance. We needed to be invisible but present, capturing moments without disturbing the guests or ceremonies.

To achieve this, we stationed each team member at strategic locations and restricted unnecessary movements during the ceremonies. We anticipated key moments and used telephoto lenses to capture intimate scenes from a distance, allowing us to get closer shots without intruding. This approach ensured that we respected the guests’ privacy while still capturing every beautiful moment.

Were there any special requests or traditions that the couple wanted to incorporate into the photography?

Yes, there were several important aspects of photography that we focused on during this wedding. One of the most important requests from the couple was capturing the tiny, intimate moments of fun, love, and emotions that would become beautiful memories for a lifetime. The entire setting was mesmerising, and we wanted to ensure that our work reflected the rich cultural heritage of India.

Additionally, the family had a special request: they wanted the photos to be cherished long after the memories faded. They hoped these images would bring back all the experiences and emotions they felt during the wedding. This thoughtful request drove us to focus even more on capturing authentic, timeless moments that the couple and their families could look back on and relive for years to come.

How would you describe the three phases of celebrations from Jamnagar to the Cruise party to the Mumbai wedding?

Jamnagar was an opulent and systematically planned event, unlike anything we'd ever witnessed. Collaborating with numerous vendors, we strategized capturing the essence without disrupting the experience for the guests and the couple. The cruise was a welcome change of pace. We documented candid moments, with a few fun events happening during port stops.

The final act in Mumbai was where the unexpected- wildlife lenses come in! This was physically demanding, sometimes positioned far away, running back and forth, and maintaining discretion. But the pictures made all these efforts worthwhile.

All these celebrations had a huge international presence, from Rihanna, and Justin Bieber to Kim Kardashian…. Were there any dos and don’ts?

With Rihanna performing in Jamnagar, Justin Bieber at the Mumbai event, and Kim Kardashian attending the wedding, it was crucial to respect their privacy. As professionals, we ensured to capture their presence in a discreet and respectful manner. There weren’t strict dos and don’ts per se, but our approach was all about maintaining professionalism while capturing these iconic moments.

Was there a moment that surprised you?

While we captured many special moments, weddings themselves aren’t full of surprises for us photographers. We know the flow of events. However, the couple definitely had some! For instance, the Katy Perry show on the cruise was a complete surprise for them. We had to be ready to capture their genuine reactions!

Lastly, what was it to capture both the Khans -- Shah Rukh and Salman?

Capturing both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, whom I’ve long admired from a distance, was truly a dream come true. It presented a unique challenge as these stars, familiar faces from Bollywood and beyond, were captured in their most natural and unguarded states. They weren’t posing for the camera; instead, they were simply living in the moment, allowing me to capture their true essence. It felt like witnessing a live movie, unscripted and exclusive, never to be screened anywhere else. They remained in their true elements throughout, making each shot an authentic reflection of their presence.