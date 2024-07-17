Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pose with newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: ‘Just pure love’

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an inside picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding with Deepika Padukone. He also penned a sweet note wishing them a happy married life. (Also Read: 'Sapera and nagin' Ranveer Singh, Veer Pahariya dance, roll on floor in hilarious video from Anant Ambani's baraat) Ranveer Singh, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Deepika Padukone at the wedding.

‘Blissful togetherness’

In the photo, parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer can be seen posing for a picture with Radhika and Anant. Ranveer posed with his hand on Anant’s shoulder while Deepika plants Radhika a kiss. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Just pure love (red heart) Anant and Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness (om and evil eye emojis).”

Ranveer was also part of the baraat on the wedding day. He was spotted dancing his heart out, with Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday also showing off their best moves. Ranveer even got on stage, near the DJ console and stole attention. Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Sanjay Dutt were also spotted dancing at the baraat.

‘Universe got you together’

Recently Salman Khan also extended best wishes to the newlyweds. Sharing a picture of them, he wrote, “Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other’s families,” adding, “The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can’t wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents.”

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant and Radhika married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre. Several Indian and international celebrities, politicians and industrialists attended the three-day event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were some of the celebs on the guest list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also blessed the couple at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. Meanwhile, several other celebrities also extended their best wishes to the newlyweds.