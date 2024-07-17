Madhuri Dixit reunites with Devdas co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai at Ambani wedding. See pics

The three-day Ambani wedding was attended by many celebrities and politicians from across the world. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Shriram Nene, shared a bunch of pictures. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant fold hands as they are welcomed with shower of flower petals, aarti in Jamnagar. Watch) Madhuri Dixit with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and others at Ambani event.

Madhuri poses with Shah Rukh, Gauri and kids

The first photo featured Madhuri and Shriram with actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and children--Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani featured in the next picture.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya join Madhuri

The next photo, a selfie, starred Madhuri and Shriram with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple also posed with Ranveer Singh and Yash in another picture. A few photos also starred Madhuri and Shriram with Jackie Shroff, Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar.

Shriram pens a note

Sharing the pictures, Shriram captioned the post, “It’s all about the company that made the evening shine. Some of the greatest minds brought together with the hounorable PM and the esteemed Ambani family to celebrate Anant and Radhika’s marriage.”

He added, "A little bit of playful banter and sports discussions in who will win Wimbledon. Very grateful to our gracious hosts, the #AmbaniFamily for a tremendous evening! (Sparkles and red heart emojis)." He added the hashtags--Ambani Wedding, AR wedding and celebrations.

About Ambani event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration proved to be a lavish affair. They exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony on July 12. Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media on July 15.

The wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.