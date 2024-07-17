Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant fold hands as they are welcomed with shower of flower petals, aarti in Jamnagar. Watch

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were given a warm welcome in Gujarat's Jamnagar when they visited the town for the first time after tying the knot. They were greeted by a huge crowd with a shower of flower petals, aarti, and a rose carpet as they arrived in the town on Wednesday. (Also Read | Fans say ‘time flies’ sharing pictures of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani at Ambani wedding) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcomed in in Jamnagar.

Anant and Radhika welcomed with aarti

Several videos and pictures of the duo surfaced online, showing the people of Jamnagar greeting Anant and Radhika Merchant with warm hospitality. In one of the videos, women decked up in sarees welcomed Radhika and Anant by performing aarti and showering them with rose petals. Both Radhika and Anant looked happy and greeted them with folded hands.

Flower petals showered on newlyweds

In another video, the duo smiled and greeted the people as they arrived in the town, standing in a car. Flower petals were showered on them as a huge crowd gathered on the streets to celebrate the duo. While Radhika wore a pink suit, Anant was seen in a red kurta, jacket and matching ethnic jacket.

In another video, the road outside the airport was carpeted with rose petals, awaiting Radhika and Anant's arrival, as several people played the drums. Jamnagar holds a special place in Anant and Radhika's lives.

About Ambani wedding

Earlier in March 2024, the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, and it is the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani's business had its origins.

At one of the pre-wedding functions, Radhika revealed that she and Anant grew up in Jamnagar. "This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we've had together as a family," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Anant and Radhika's grand wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian politicians. After the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the blessing ceremony.