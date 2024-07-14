'Sapera and nagin' Ranveer Singh, Veer Pahariya dance, roll on floor in hilarious video from Anant Ambani's baraat

Ranveer Singh is known for his high-on-energy dance performances in movies as well as public events. However, this time he had an equally enthusiastic partner in Veer Pahariya at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. The duo was seen performing the sapera (snake charmer) and nagin (female serpent) dance during Anant's baraat (wedding procession), in a video shared online. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar's dance video with Veer Pahariya sparks dating rumours amid breakup reports with Nikhil Kamath. Watch) Ranveer Singh and Veer Pahariya performed a unique Nagin dance at Ambani wedding.

Fans react to Ranveer-Veer's hilarious dance

The video starts with Ranveer and Veer dancing to dhol beats while Arjun Kapoor joins them. The duo later performs a nagin-sapera dance as Veer turns sapera while Ranveer acts as nagin. Fans came up with hilarious reactions on the video. A fan wrote, “Jhanvi Kapoor ke Devar ko kuch zyaada hi paise diye hai (Janhvi Kapoor's brother-in-law has been paid more than others),” adding laughing emojis. Janhvi is dating Veer's elder brother Shikhar Pahariya.

Another user commented, “Ek watch k liye kya kya krna pad raha hai (To what extent one can go for visibility).” Groom Anant Ambani gifted ₹2 crore watches each to his 25 groomsmen.

A fan opined, “Barat me to log nachte hi hai usme me bhi log hate de rahe hai (Everyone dances at weddings, yet some people are hating over this video).” A user jokingly wrote, “Ranveer ko nagmni chahiye,, kya,, etna uchhl rha hai (It seems Ranveer wants the Nagmani, that is why he is jumping).”

Veer Pahariya dating Manushi Chhillar?

There were recent rumours that Miss World Manushi Chhillar is dating Veer. The couple was also spotted dancing at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. Veer and Manushi have not yet addressed their relationship publicly.

Bollywood celebrities groove at Ambani wedding

Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra were praised for their energetic dance at Anant-Radhika's Shubh Vivaah. Other celebrities who danced at the wedding were - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and WWE wrestler John Cena.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot on July 12.