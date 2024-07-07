Manushi Chhillar's dance video with Veer Pahariya sparks dating rumours amid breakup reports with Nikhil Kamath. Watch

Manushi Chhillar was seen dancing her heart out at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The actor was joined by Veer Pahariya as the duo complemented each other in traditional attires. Ever since Manushi's breakup reports with Nikhil Kamath surfaced, gossip mills were curious about her dating life. In a recent video shared by a digital creator, Manushi and Shikhar's chemistry during their dance performance has once again sparked dating rumours. (Also read: Justin Bieber laughs and chats with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant during Ambani event, shares inside pics. See here) Manushi Chhillar danced with Veer Pahariya at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Manushi Chhillar dances with Veer Pahariya

In the viral clip, Manushi and Veer are grooving to Show Me The Thumka from Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor strarrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While Manushi looked stunning in a silver lehenga and matching sleeveless blouse, Shikhar opted for a matching short kurta and pants of the same colour.

Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are also seen performing on stage. For the unversed, Veer is the brother of Shikhar. On the reason behind Manushi's breakup with Nikhil, a News 18 report stated, “Yes, it’s true that Manushi and Nikhil were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their spilt remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note.”

Manushi Chhillar's acting career

Manushi made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's epic-drama Samrat Prithviraj. She later starred in The Great Indian Family, Operation Valentine and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will be next seen in John Abraham's political-thriller - Tehran.

Veer Pahariya's Bollywood debut

Veer will be making his Bollywood debut this year with Akshay Kumar's aerial action-thriller Sky Force. The Abhishek Anil Kapur-Sandeep Kewlani directorial also features Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Suniel Shetty.

Guests at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Salman Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were the other celebrities present at Anant-Radhika's sangeet.