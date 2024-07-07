Justin Bieber laughs and chats with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant during Ambani event, shares inside pics. See here

Singer Justin Bieber has shared inside pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Justin posted photos with the Ambani family from his recent visit to Mumbai. (Also Read | What a lucky girl: Justin Bieber’s desi fans feel jealous as he gives Javed Jaaferi’s daughter a hug at Ambani sangeet) Justin Bieber posed with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Justin shares inside pics from Anant, Radhika sangeet

In the first photo, Justin held Anant and Radhika as the trio posed for the camera. Justin was seen in a white vest, black pants and a matching cap. Anant was seen in a red jacket, black pants and shoes. Radhika wore a black outfit for the sangeet. In the next picture, Justin sat on a couch with Akash Ambani while Anant and Radhika stood in front of them. All of them were seen smiling and chatting.

Justin poses with Ambani family

Justin, Radhika, Anant and Akash were joined by Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal and others in the next photo as they posed for the camera. The next few pictures showed Justin and Anant seated in a room as they smiled and talked with each other. Justin simply shared the photos with smiling face with hearts emojis.

Justin was in India for Ambani event

Justin arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning before setting the stage at the Jio Convention Centre on fire at night with his chartbusters such as Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself and Sorry. The guests sang and grooved along with Justin. Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor were also part of the sangeet ceremony.

In one of the clips, Justin danced with Orry. In another, Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi, hugged him. As per news agency PTI, Justin, who flew out to Miami after his special performance at the sangeet, was paid USD 10 million to perform at the event. This wasn't his first time performing in India. The singer last came to the country in 2017 for his maiden concert. He was supposed to return in 2022 for the India show of his Justice World Tour but cancelled due to health reasons.

Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on July 12. The celebrations started on March 1 in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Previously, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities.