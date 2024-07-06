What a lucky girl: Justin Bieber’s desi fans feel jealous as he gives Javed Jaaferi’s daughter a hug at Ambani sangeet

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber made Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony extra special with his energetic performance. Now, a video has emerged of Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, Alaviaa Jaaferi, having her fangirl moment at the event. (Also Read | Justin Bieber wins crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet with his songs. Watch) Alaviaa Jaaferi and Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Justin hugs Alaviaa

In a video, Justin performed on stage as the guests stood around it. As Justin sang, he held Alaviaa and brought her up on stage. They then shared a hug. A laughing and blushing Alaviaa kept shaking her head as her friends screamed. For the event, Alaviaa wore a golden and beige outfit.

Alaviaa shares videos of Justin

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alaviaa shared a bunch of videos of Justin performing at the event. In one of the videos, she wrote, “Sorry for the spam in advance.”

Alaviaa shared a bunch of videos of Justin performing at the event.

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "How lucky she is." A comment read, "On loop, omg, I am crying." A person wrote, "I feel so jealous. She is so lucky to hug Justin." An Instagram user said, "Woah! That's huge! She's blushing, laughing, and might even cry. Big moment."

Justin performed at the sangeet

Justin was seen smiling, laughing and shaking hands with those standing near the stage. He also held his mic near the guests as they sang along with him. For the event, Justin wore a jacket over a white vest and black baggy pants. He also wore his signature style cap for the occasion.

Justin interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage. He made guests groove on songs such as Baby, Never Let You Go, Love Yourself, Peaches, Boyfriend, Sorry, and Where Are U Now. Justin was later spotted leaving Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday. He arrived in Mumbai on Friday.

Justin's first concert in India was held in 2017. He was supposed to return to the country in 2022, but the tour was cancelled due to the singer's bad health.

About Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies

Coming back to sangeet, it turned out to be a star-studded affair. From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit, many celebrities marked their presence at the function of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

The main ceremonies will commence on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for July 14.