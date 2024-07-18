Anant Ambani, Taimur-Jeh, Klin Kaara: Star kids Bollywood's favourite nanny Lalita DSilva has taken care of

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held on July 12, at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. While there truly are too many highlights to round up given the sheer cross-industry star power present at the celebrations, one detail in particular appears to have caught the imagination of the internet — the groom's warm picture with his former nanny, Lalita DSilva. Lalita DSilva with Anant Ambani, Jeh Baba, Ram Charan-Upasana and Klin Kaara

Look familiar? You're not wrong. Anant was just the first of several high-profile babies that Lalita has cared for in her professional baby care journey. Let's take a look at the all the other names in her starry list of clients.

The Ambanis

Lalita mostly stays far away from the limelight, focusing on her job caring for the babies entrusted to her. Anant's wedding of course, was a rather emotional moment for her. To celebrate the milestone day, Lalita shared a throwback picture of her walking hand-in-hand with a young Anant at Disney World in Paris. She revealed how Anant was the first baby she took care of and spoke highly of how he had been as a child.

She later, also shared glimpses from the day of the wedding, standing between Nita, Anant and Radhika.

Lalita DSilva with Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani

Long back, she had also shared a picture of herself taking a ride in Disney World with a young Akash and Isha, indicating that she may also have cared for them in the past.

The Pataudis

Lalita has a special bond with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, having cared for both the Pataudi scions, Taimur and Jeh. There are several clips available all over the internet of her caring for Taimur, known for his high-power antics in front of the paparazzi.

Lalita DSilva with a young Taimur Ali Khan

The same goes for Jeh as well. As a matter of fact, she even has a birthday post up for her "Jeh Baba" on Instagram, wishing him love.

Klin Kaara too!

The latest baby in Lalita's lineup of star kids, is actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's little girl, Klin Kaara.

There are multiple pictures of Lalita with the couple, one of them also briefly featuring Klin Kaara.

Not just this, part of her job profile of course also involves being on set with the actors at times, taking care of their kids as they tend to their professional commitments. For instance, Lalita was present for the filming of Lal Singh Chaddha (2022). As commemoration of her time, she shared a picture each with both Kareena as well as Aamir Khan.

What also comes with the territory, is accompanying these families for their international vacations to extend a helping hand in caring for the kids.

For instance, Lalita has toured Italy and Thailand with the Konidelas and South Africa and Switzerland with the Pataudis.

All part and parcel of the job!