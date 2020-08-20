Kangana Ranaut takes aim at Deepika Padukone, writes ‘why are you forcing illness on us?’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has now fired a fresh salvo -- she has spoken about Deepika Padukone and questioned the actor’s stand on mental health in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Deepika has not replied to Kangana’s comments or her tweets.

Speaking to a news channel, Kangana questioned Deepika Padukone’s depression claims in 2015-16 and how, as per Kangana, Deepika had mentioned that it had been caused by a break-up 10 years ago. She said: “Yeh jo depression theory hai, yeh Deepika Padukone ji hai woh achanak se 2015-16 mein kehti hain ki ‘2008 mein mujhe dump kiya gaya tha, toh mujhe uska depression aaj ho gaya hai. Aath saalon baad. Uske baad, beech mein unke affairs bhi chal rahe hain, woh ache se kaam bhi kar rahin hain, woh bahar jaake sajti sawartin bhi hain, sab kuch hota hai, shaadi bhi ho rahi hai, but depression bhi saath saath mein hai. Aisa kaise depression hota hai joki aath saal baad hota hai?”

Her team’s handle also tweeted, “If @deepikapadukone says she suddenly got depressed for a break up which happened 10 years ago, we believe her so give me and Sushant same respect if I say I am not mentally ill or if Sushant’s father says he wasn’t mentally ill believe us also na. Why you forcing illness on us?”

Repeat after me 🙂 https://t.co/hvIKwBpjac — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

Kangana added in the interview, “Because I know that people struggling with mental illness, a huge part of their life, goes completely disfunctional and it is arguable ‘can they fully tap into their potential as professionals in their personal lives?’ And most people say that they can’t because of their limitations.”

She then talked about how when Deepika said that Sushant was suffering from depression, other celebs then endorsed this view. “Aur phir dekhiye, uska jo pura racket jo hai woh uss tarah ke comments ko like and retweet karne lagta hai.”

Deepika has never claimed that depression was caused by any break-up. “On paper, that should have been a great period in my life — I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did,” the actor had said about battling the disease in a blog on New York Times. The actor runs Live Laugh Love Foundation to destigmatise mental health diseases.

Kangana said that if they (intellectuals) can accept Deepika’s word on her struggle with depression, then why aren’t they willing to accept Sushant’s father’s claim that his son was not bipolar? Or her own claim that she is not bipolar. “Why won’t you give us benefit of doubt? Let us be, na.”

Kangana was among the first to celebrate the Supreme Court of India’s decision on Wednesday to transfer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Central Bureau of Investigation.

