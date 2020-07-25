Kangana Ranaut explains ‘B-grade actors’ comment on Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker: ‘You are not fitting in’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:32 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is still staying firm on the comment she recently made about actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. Kangana had called the two ‘B-grade actors’ who are not rising up in ranks despite being ‘chaaploos’ (bootlickers).

In an interview with The Times of India, Kangana offered more explanation behind her comment. “So I want them to know. When Swara says that ‘I’m Sonam Kapoor’s best friend’, that’s not how the world perceives her. No! No matter how much Taapsee Pannu says that everybody loves her, and she has gotten equal opportunities, no! People do not perceive her as somebody who is an equal to an Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday. No! So that’s what I try to convey – that no matter how much you try and fit in, you are not fitting in. If you are not seeing it, let me show you – in their world, you are still B-grade. I have been through those galis, I know where it goes! So that’s what I try to convey to them. If you think you are fitting in and now you have also become insiders, no, you’re not.”

She added that she, too, has fought the B-grade actress tag in her career. “It is true that in the beginning, even I wanted to. I went through that phase where I straightened my hair, I stuffed my lips with botox, I started to do films like Rascals, I wore a bikini — I wanted to be desperately accepted. I went through that. I wanted to be on the cover pages of magazines. I wanted to win awards. But it is not going to help. I was still B-grade and they did not accept me,” she said.

Kangana had said in an earlier interview with Republic TV, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Also read: Dil Bechara movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time

Taapsee, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel’s attempt to discredit her journey and level false allegations against her were ‘an equal level of harassment’ as being replaced by star kids in films.

“My hard-earned success or A-grade, B-grade, whatever it is, was credited to either movie mafia or the fact she has achieved what she achieved and because of her struggles, I am at the place I am. That is what really shook me up,” she told CNN-IBN in another interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more