Kangana Ranaut on if Rahul Gandhi will like her film Emergency: 'Agar Tom and Jerry dekhte honge toh kaise samajh ayegi'

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming movie Emergency. The actor and politician will be seen in a new Aap Ki Adaalat episode with Rajat Sharma. In a promo clip shared on X (previously Twitter), Kangana was asked if Congress MP Rahul Gandhi could end up liking her film. To this, she had an amusing reaction. Emergency is based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, who was Rahul's grandmother. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut recalls calling out rape culture on Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate: ‘Maine sab ko dushman bana liya apna’) Kangana Ranaut reacted to the possibility of Rahul Gandhi watching Emergency

What Kangana said

In the promo clip, when Kangana was asked about her reaction to Rahul Gandhi liking Emergency, she initially looked directly at the audience with a straight face. Then she added, “Agar woh ghar jaakar Tom & Jerry dekhte honge toh unhe kaise samajh ayegi (If he watches Tom & Jerry cartoon at home then how will he understand my film)?”

In the teaser, Kangana also shared why she decided to make a film on such a subject in her first solo directorial feature. She said, “Aap kehte toh hain ki woh controversial hain lekin it is also best kept secret. Humare generation ke paas jo he, uske baare mein koi information nahi hain (Even if you say that it is a controversial subject but it is also a best kept secret. Our generation has not been aware about any of the information in that regard).”

More details

Kangana recently called Rahul Gandhi the ‘most dangerous man’ who might as well 'destroy the nation' if his agenda of becoming the Prime Minister is not fulfilled. “He is bitter, poisonous and destructive…his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation. The Hindenburg report targeting our stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing last night has turned out to be a damp squib,” she wrote on X.

Emergency has been directed as well as written by Kangana. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. It is eyeing a release in theatres on September 6.