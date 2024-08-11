Karan Johar recalls when his father Yash Johar was disrespected in the industry: ‘It was tough to see him…’

Karan Johar talked about his late father Yash Johar during his appearance on the first episode of comedian Zakir Khan’s new show, Aapka Apna Zakir. Karan shared how he has seen his father struggle as a producer and also how he was disrespected in the industry. (Also read: Karan Johar remembers 'most solid, selfless' father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary) Karan Johar also shared the one regret that he has in connection with his father.

What Karan said

During the show, when Karan was asked whether he knows about the fate of his films at the box office from before, the producer said in Hindi: “I never felt as if I have killed it or that my film will be a huge box office success. I feel like I will incur losses and I will come on the streets; because at the end of the day I am a son of a producer. My father was a production controller for 30 years and when he produced his first film, he took a huge loan to make Dostana, and the film worked. After that when he went on to make many other films and they all flopped.”

‘I feel sad that he left us so soon’

Karan went on to talk about one particular incident and said, “We were invited to premieres but were given really substandard seats. So my father wouldn’t go, but he would ask me to attend. I saw that pain in his eyes of why was he invited when he couldn’t be respected. Failure is a bitter pill to swallow. When films flop your failure is announced loudly and it was tough to see him go through that. He would have been very happy to where Dharma is today. I feel sad that he left us so soon that he saw 5-6 years of my journey only. My biggest regret is that he wasn’t around when it was in its best phase.”

Yash Johar died on June 26, 2004 of cancer at the age of 75. In 1976, Yash Johar went on to set up his banner Dharma Productions. After his death, Karan Johar took over the production house. His most recent release was Bad Newz.